Neetu Kapoor Misses Late Husband, Says ’A Part Of You Goes With The Person Who Has Gone’

On April 30, 2020, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode. Rishi Kapoor’s death has left a void in the heart of several. His wife, Neetu Kapoor often shares heartfelt posts that reflect how much she misses her beloved husband. Recently, Neetu Kapoor featured in an Instagram post with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter Samara Sahni. Further, she also penned a heartfelt caption for the Instagram post.

Neetu Kapoor’s caption appears to be referring to her late husband Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the Instagram post as "A part of you goes with the person who has gone and a part stays with you". Further, she also dropped two heart emojis in the caption. Several fans showered their love on Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some showered their love on the Kapoor family, some extended support to Neetu Kapoor in the comments section. You can check out Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post here:

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot in 1980. The two have co-starred in several films. Some of their films include Do Dooni Chaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Kaala Patthar.

Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of late, the actor has about 1.4 million followers on Instagram. The actor’s Instagram profile most often features her family members. She often shares posts of her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Further, the actor often shares a message for her fans whilst posting about her late husband. One of her posts featuring the couple asked fans to be grateful for all they had. She captioned the post as, “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth ðŸ’•ðŸ˜”. You can check out the post here:

Here are some other family photographs shared by Neetu Kapoor

