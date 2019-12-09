Rishi Kapoor Beats Cancer; Back In Action Again With Sharmaji Namkeen's New Film

Rishi Kapoor is back in business after taking a short hiatus from work. He was on a short break, for treatment of cancer, but is back now and has announced his upcoming project. He will be working with the actor Juhi Chawla in his latest venture. Read on to know more about this new movie.

Rishi Kapoor returns to Bollywood after beating cancer

Actor Rishi Kapoor is back in action and will be next seen in the Sharmaji Namkeen, sharing the big screen with the veteran actor Juhi Chawla. It will be a comedy flick and is set to release on January 1, 2020. Sharmaji Namkeen is written by Hitesh Bhatia and Supratik Sen. It is still in the pre-production phase, and it will be produced by Excel Entertainment, MacGuffin Pictures, and Sony Pictures International.

Taran Adarsh, an Indian film critic and analyst, took to his official Twitter handle to break the news of the upcoming movie. He shared a photo of the team of the movie saying that it is official that the actor Rishi Kapoor has returned to films with Sharmaji Namkeeen. He revealed that Juhi Chawla will be seen in the comedy flick along with Kapoor. Here is the post by Adarsh.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #RishiKapoor returns to films with #SharmajiNamkeen... Costars #JuhiChawla... Directed by Hitesh Bhatia... Produced by Excel Entertainment [Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar] in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures [Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey]. pic.twitter.com/yecljh63tR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

Rishi Kapoor's other ventures

Actor Rishi Kapoor will also be seen in a 2019 mystery thriller The Body. It is set to release on December 13, 2019, and is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The mystery flick is based on a novel penned by Oriol Paulo. It will feature Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. Rishi Kapoor will also be seen in an action crime drama next year. For now, the movie is called The Departed Remake. It will be directed by Jayakumar Santhosham and is still in the pre-production phase as of now.

