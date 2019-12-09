Dance Plus 5 Contestant From Indian Army Impresses Judges With This Talent

Indian soldiers are always ready to give a fight to whomsoever with ill intentions towards our nation and its people. They are always on their toes, ready to take down a foe or any threat that comes our way. Recently, a soldier from the Indian Army was seen on the stage of a reality television show, and the audience was charmed in an instance. The internet started flooding with the footages of the young soldier from the television show and it has taken over the internet. Read more to know the whole story.

The talent of the Indian Army

The reality television show Dance Plus made the news with its special contestant who managed to charm the internet with his amazing skills. The news was more special because the contestant comes from the honoured Indian Army. Bhim Bahadur Chettri, a soldier of the Indian Army, was seen on the sets of Dance Plus, where he was seen dancing, singing, and playing the guitar. Viewers of the show were spellbound by Bhim’s performance and the internet is going crazy. On the dance show, one of the judges Punit was seen praising the young soldier saying that he has many sides that are hidden from the world. He then asked Bheen to play the guitar, which he did with ease, and the judges went ‘aww’.

The young soldier took to his Instagram account to post photos and videos from the show. He also posted a photo of him that featured him playing the guitar, and the caption on the photo read that the soldiers of the Indian Army too have feelings but they do not show it. They too have talent but they keep it aside and focus on serving the nation. He expressed his respect for the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country. Here is the post:

