Rishi Kapoor Had A 'lump In His Throat' While Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis To A Friend

Late actor Rishi Kapoor had choked up while talking to his dear friend Raj Bansal, who is a veteran film distributor, as he revealed his cancer diagnosis to him in 2018. Bansal spoke to an entertainment website and recalled the phone call that he had received on the day that Rishi Kapoor was to leave for New York to start treatment for blood cancer. He shared that the late actor tried to start the conversation and immediately choked up and asked Bansal to call after some time.

Read | When Rishi Kapoor 'okay-ed' Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

After gaining his composure, Rishi Kapoor had started by telling him that he has some bad news and had a lump in his throat. He divulged later that he had been diagnosed with cancer and that he was due to leave that very evening.

Raj Bansal also fondly remembered his last phone call with Rishi Kapoor a few days before the latter's demise and shared that they spoke for more than half an hour about their future, the lockdown and the coronavirus.

Read | Imtiaz Ali shares a video of Rishi Kapoor dancing his heart out at a wedding; watch

Raj Bansal had even tweeted to mourn the actor's death on April 30 as he breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai after battling cancer for 2 years. While talking to the entertainment portal, Bansal also expressed that he had been surprised at the news of his hospitalization. He further clarified the reports about had been doing the rounds about Rishi Kapoor's hospitalization a day before he passed away and stated that Rishi Kapoor had been admitted a few days before the news broke out.

Tears roll down while I write. I have lost my dear friend who was like an elder brother to me. #RishiKapoor — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) April 30, 2020

Read | When Rishi Kapoor wished his kids to be 'open heartedly welcomed' in Bollywood

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 and left a huge imprint on the Hindi film industry with the legacy of his iconic films. He was cremated in the presence of his immediate family and close friends at Chandanwadi Electric crematorium in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife veteran actor Neetu Singh, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Sahni.

Read | Jackie Shroff reveals his wish to share the screen with Rishi Kapoor remained unfulfilled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.