Post Rishi Kapoor's Demise, 'God' Tweets, "What Is Up With Me And Bollywood This Week"

The death of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has certainly shocked the entire world. Numerous fans and celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to share their feelings about the sad demise of Rishi Kapoor as well as Irrfan Kahn. Popular faces like actors, businessmen and politicians have also shared posts on their social media as a tribute to both the legendary Bollywood actors. Even the ‘God’ of Twitter has taken to his account to share his feelings about the two. Read more about social media posts about Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s death.

RIP Rishi Kapoor.



What is up with Me and Bollywood this week. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 30, 2020

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Death: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket World's Condolences

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Death: Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle Recall Their Friendship With Film Icon

'God' on Twitter shares his feelings

A popular parody account of ‘God’ on Twitter has expressed feelings about the death of two veteran actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in consecutive days. The account is a parody account that goes by the tag, The Tweet Of God. His profile has managed to attract around 6 million followers. He wrote, “RIP Rishi Kapoor. What is up with Me and Bollywood this week. “ Before this Tweet, he also posted, “RIP Irrfan Khan”.

RIP Irrfan Khan. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Irrfan Khan death: The forgotten 1999 football film which launched late film icon's career

Kapoor family on Rishi Kapoor death

A number of fans have taken to their social media after hearing about the death of Rishi Kapoor. His family has released an official statement when the news hit the world. Here is the message that was released by Rishi Kapoor’s family after his death.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Also Read | WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death: Actor's Rare Photo Of Watching 2018 Lord's Test Circulates On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.