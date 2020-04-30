Rishi Kapoor's Funeral Pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Pay Last Respects To Late Actor

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away early in the morning on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was battling to leukaemia for the last two years. The whole film fraternity is in shock at the sudden demise of the actor. Condolences are pouring in for the Kapoor family as they are performing Rishi Kapoor's last rites.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor snapped at Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Bollywood actor, Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be Ranbir Kapoor, was also present at Rishi Kapoor's funeral. She was spotted arriving in a car dressed in white and wearing a mask while attending Rishi Kapoor's last rites. Ranbir Kapoor was also present at the funeral along with other members of Rishi Kapoor's family and some friends from the industry.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Arriving At The Hospital

Also Read: On Nation Wants To Know With Arnab Goswami, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor talks about his recent release 102 Not Out.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mourns 'end Of An Era'

Also Read: Mumbai Police Urge Kapoor Family To Carry Out Rishi Kapoor's Last Rites At Marine Lines

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Travels From Delhi To Mumbai By Road To Attend Rishi Kapoor's Funeral

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Mortal Remains Arrive At Chandanwadi Crematorium In Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor's funeral will be taking place at Chandanwadi crematorium at Marine Drive in Mumbai after being urged by Mumbai Police. They also asked the Kapoor family to refrain from taking Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains home. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Arman Jain, Abhishek Bachchan and others were present at Rishi Kapoor's funeral. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter could not attend Rishi Kapoor's last rites.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Last Rites To Be Performed At Chandanwadi Crematorium In Mumbai

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning after health complications arose. A statement was released by the Kapoor family,

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Actor Was Looking Forward To Films 'The Intern' & 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: When The Bollywood Legend Opened Up About His Battle With Cancer

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death:Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Wishes She 'could Be There To Say Goodbye'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.