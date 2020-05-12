Rishi Kapoor's Last Gift To Alia Bhatt On Her Birthday Reminds People Of His Golden Heart

The Bollywood film industry is still in mourning after the sad demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. In a recent interaction with the leading daily, biographer Meena Iyer revealed that Rishi Kapoor thought of Alia Bhatt, his son Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, as a part of the family. Meena Iyer is a close friend of the family and also the editor of his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

Rishi Kapoor's surprise gift for Alia

Meena Iyer talked about how Rishi Kapoor wanted to make Alia Bhatt's recent birthday special despite the fact that he was undergoing chemotherapy at that time. She revealed how he had planned to take Alia and Ranbir out on a dinner on Alia‘s birthday. It was supposed to his birthday gift to her. Meena Iyer said that on the evening of March 10, she had learnt that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had decided to celebrate Alia‘s birthday on March 15 together. Despite being in the middle of chemotherapy, Rishi had told Neetu that he really wanted to take his son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia to dinner.

On the day of the sad demise of Rishi Kapoor, Alia stood like a rock with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In the pictures that flooded the internet of Rishi Kapoor's last rites, Alia was seen standing right beside Neetu and Ranbir through the painful moments of the Kapoor family. Her support for the Kapoor family was also appreciated by fans.

Later, Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note about her feelings towards Rishi Kapoor. In her Instagram post, she wrote that she thanked the universe that she was given the opportunity to know that Rishi so closely. She also said that most of the people in the Bollywood film industry can say that he was like family to them. This was because it is what Rishi used to make everyone feel like. She also shared that the love she received from him was like a warm hug that she will always cherish. She added that she had known Rishi for the past two years closely and called him fellow Chinese food lover, cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, and also a father.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 29, 2020. Earlier, he had been going through the treatment of leukaemia in New York City. He was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after having breathing difficulties.

