Rishi Kapoor Shares Priceless Baby Photo With Lata Mangeshkar; His Note Is A Must-read

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's activities on social media are always the talk of the town whether they're about his films or his personal life. Of late, the Hum Tum actor has been sharing throwback black and white pictures from the good old days with his reminiscence of the memories. Earlier on Tuesday, the veteran actor shared a precious throwback picture of himself as a toddler in the arms of the singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

The black and white photograph features the singing doyen holding a two or three-month-old Rishi Kapoor in her arms. The 67-year-old actor shared the photograph and penned a note for Lata Mangeshkar through the caption. He said, "Greetings, Lata Ji. With your blessings, I have found this picture from when I was 2-3 months old. I have always had your blessings. Thank you very much. Can I express this to the world by putting it on Twitter? This is a precious picture for me."

His throwback pictures have been bringing out the nostalgia in all his followers who are well versed with the legacy of Indian cinema of the 70s and 80s. In another recent twitter post, Rishi Kapoor shared an old black-and-white picture, that showed him, as a child, standing beside the Bollywood legend, Pran. Rishi Kapoor captioned the picture by stating that he was having a man to man chat with Pran Sahab. He then added that he had done nearly 30-32 films alongside Pran and that they were all a learning curve for him.

Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve! pic.twitter.com/scLTXSOB1M — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 24, 2020

The Intern Bollywood style

Rishi Kapoor also announced his upcoming project through his twitter handle earlier on Monday evening. The actor will be seen opposite Om Shanti Om actor Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood film The Intern which featured actors Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. the announcement has sent a wave of excitement through fans on Twitter.

