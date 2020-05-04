Rishi Kapoor's Son-in-law Bharat Sahni Pens Heartening Note Post Rituals At Banganga

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in the Banganga on Sunday. Paparazzi shared videos from the site that featured Ranbir, Neetu, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Sahni, Ayan Mukerji performing the rituals. After which, Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law, Bharat Sahni penned down a heartwarming note for the former.

Bharat Sahni's note for Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor passed away last week and over the weekend his family performed pooja for the veteran actor and immersed his ashes at Banganga in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's first family members- Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima, Bharat Sahni and family friend Ayan Mukerji were seen attending the ceremony. After which Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat took to his Instagram story to share a heartening note in remembrance of his father-in-law. Bharat Sahni wrote, “I consider myself lucky to have something that makes it difficult to say goodbye. Thank u for the memories.”

Earlier, Bharat Sahni also paid tribute to the late actor through another heartfelt note on Instagram. He shared a slew of pictures of Rishi Kapoor and his family and wrote, "Will never forget the love you gave me. You taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. R.I.P. Papa.” Check them out here.

Official message from Rishi Kapoor's family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

