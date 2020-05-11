Unseen Pic Of The Day: Team Chandni's Cute Photo Will Take You Down The Memory Lane

Recently, a picture of Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna has been making rounds on the internet making fans go gaga over it. This unseen picture is from their film Chandni that was released in 1989 as this picture is truly unmissable. The picture was shared by one of their fans on social media.

In the picture, Sridevi can be seen sitting in a poised manner, sporting a dark blue sheer saree along with a similar colour blouse. Along with the stunning nine-yard saree, she also opted for a sleek hairdo, statement necklace and earrings, and a bracelet on each hand. For her makeup, Sridevi opted for kohled eyes, glossy lips and a bindi.

While Rishi Kapoor looked smart in a black suit light coloured shirt and a black with white polka dot tie. He can also be seen wearing a golden watch, and a curly hairdo. On the other hand, Vinod Khanna sported a yellow coloured shirt and brown pants. He can also be seen wearing a chain and a watch. Check out the picture below.

Fans were all happy seeing this post shared by one of their fans. The picture went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Seeing the likes and comments it is very evident that fans are missing the three legendary actors.

About Chandni

The film, Chandni was helmed by Yash Chopra and written by Kamna Chandra. The film released in the year 1989 and starred Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a woman named Chandni who is shattered as her love, Rohit disappears from her life. She later goes on to meet Lalit who falls in love with her. He then tries to impress her until Rohit knocks on her door. The film also starred Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher and Sushma Seth in pivotal roles.

The film was loved by fans, movie buff and film critics. The film, Chandni also made it big at the box office. The film was also nominated for several categories including Best Actress, Best Supporting role, Best Director, and much more. But the film won the Best Cinematography award. Check out the trailer of the film below.

