Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Believe This 17-year-old Grew Up To Be A TV Hearthrob?

Parth Samthaan has gained major recognition with his social media presence in the industry. Apart from his exceptional acting skills, his Instagram pictures often storm the internet. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Parth Samthaan has been entertaining his fans by sharing several throwback pictures. Recently, he shared a throwback picture of him taking up the #10YearsChallenge.

Parth Samthaan's throwback picture

This throwback picture of Parth Samthaan takes us back to the actor’s teenage days. In this picture, he is seen striking a pose with a basketball. The actor is seen acing a sporty look as he pulled off a checkered shirt with a black t-shirt and grey bottoms.

Parth Samthaan’s look was completed with white socks and black-yellow shoes. The actor’s fans complimented his innocence and told him that he looks very different. Parth Samthaan’s co-stars Scarlette and Ariah made fun of the actor as they comment, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped! 😂🤣” and “Omg!!! Can’t believe you were sooo innocent “.

A few days back, Parth Samthaan shared a video on his Instagram where he is seen standing in front of the camera carrying a messy look and wearing an orange tank. The actor then performs a transition with his hand and then sporting a new haircut, he strikes a pose for the camera. Parth Samthaan is seen sporting a clean-shaven look with an undercut.

The Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor’s co-star Ariah Agrawal complimented him with a cute comment-“Ohhh dayummm!! Pablo to a football player!”.

Parth Samthaan also shared several pictures with his co-stars and also updated his fans with how he has been doing several household chores. In the recent past, the actor gave his fans a glimpse of his quarantine watchlist as he shared five shows he has been binge-watching right now. Parth's list includes-- Breaking Bad, Game Of Thrones, Money Heist, Narcos and Fargo.

