Jaaved Jaaferi Recalls When Late Actor Rishi Kapoor 'used To Look Forward To Eid Parties'

The untimely demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor came as a shock for many of his fans and industry peers. Recently, Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi also recalled his memories with late actor Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020. The actor came across a post on Twitter and revealed that Rishi Kapoor used to look forward to his Eid parties.

READ | Jaaved Jaaferi To File Defamation Case Against User For Sharing Fake Tweet

As most of the people will celebrate Eid, which is on May 25, 2020, in India, actor Jaaved Jaaferi came across a post on Twitter, which was shared by actor Premnath’s son Monty Premanth. Replying to the post, Monty Premanth wrote, “My Brother #RishiKapoor's Body has Left All of us But . . His Soul Will Always Remain Amongst He Wishes #EidAlFitr To All his Loving Fan's." Later, the Dhamaal actor then tweeted on Monty’s post and revealed how Rishi Kapoor used to look forward to his Eid parties as Jaaved’s tweet read, “he used to look forward to my Eid parties..he was a gem..will miss him always.”

See the post below:

he used to look for ward to my Eid parties..he was a gem😍😍..will miss him always — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 23, 2020

A couple of days back, the Kapoor family held a terahvi for Rishi Kapoor at their residence in Bandra. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a few pictures with Ranbir Kapoor from the rituals on her social media handles. Shweta Nanda, Alia Bhatt, Navya Naveli Nanda, among others, also joined the ceremony to show their support to the Kapoor family.

READ | Jaaved Jaaferi's Dance Video With Daughter Remind Fans About 'Boogie Woogie' Days; Watch

For the unversed, actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after battling with cancer for almost 2 years. He had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September 2019. The Kapoor family had also released a statement to announce the death of the actor at the hospital. In the statement, they had written about his last days in the hospital and stated that he kept everyone entertained even on his deathbed. Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi Electric crematorium in Mumbai on the same day in the presence of his family members and close friends.

READ | Jaaved Jaaferi To Star In Dharma Productions' 'Takht'

READ | Jaaved Jaaferi Enraged At Hate Mongers Over Fake Tweet In His Name, Calls Them 'insidious'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.