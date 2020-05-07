Rishi Kapoor's Son-in-law Bharat Sahni Reminisces 'beautiful Memories' With Throwback Pics

The sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left the entire country in a state of shock. Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Saini, who penned down a heartwarming note for the actor, mourned the loss of the actor by sharing major throwback pictures. Bharat shared the pictures from his archives wherein the legendary actor is seen posing with wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Bharat Sahni remembers father-in-law Rishi Kapoor

Bharat renumerated the time when the four celebrated the New Year's eve together in 2010, just before the birth of their little princess, Samara. In one of the pictures, Rishi can be seen hugging his daughter, Riddhima while posing for the camera while in another, Neetu can be seen hugging her husband Rishi while completely enjoying the time. Bharat captioned the pictures as beautiful memories from 2010 new years eve.

Some time back, Bharat had penned a heartening note in remembrance of his father-in-law post the rituals at the Banganga. Bharat Sahni wrote, “I consider myself lucky to have something that makes it difficult to say goodbye. Thank u for the memories.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away after succumbing to Leukemia and the 102 Not Out actor underwent treatment in New York for almost a year before he returned to India in 2019. After complaining of breathlessness, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor’s funeral and prayer meeting was attended by close family and friends, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji were the few celebs who were snapped at the funeral. Sadly, daughter Riddhima Kapoor could not attend Rishi Kapoor’s last rites since she didn’t get permission to travel amidst lockdown, and therefore, she reached Mumbai by road two days later.

