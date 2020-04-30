Rishi Kapoor's Death: When The Veteran Star Admitted He Was 'born Under The Lucky Star'

The demise of popular veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, April 30, has been a tragic event for the Bollywood fraternity. Rishi Kapoor has always left fans spellbound with his remarkable work in the Hindi film industry. In the year 2018, Rishi Kapoor made a buzz with his biography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. In the book, the Bobby star revealed several undercover things about his father and his personal life. Here, Rishi Kapoor also admitted that he's having an incidentally successful life, right from the moment of his birth, ‘under a lucky star’.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan no more: Arjun Rampal pays emotional tribute to his 'mentors'

Rishi Kapoor further explained how his family members were clustered around Krishna Raj Kapoor, as she was about to go into labour. According to Rishi Kapoor's biography, his grandmother, Ramsarni, pushed the men out of the room. And later when he finally emerged hours later, a robust and rosy-cheeked baby, Rishi Kapoor's father Raj Kapoor popped opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate the arrival of yet another boy in the Kapoor family. He wrote in his book, "I could not have asked for a more boisterous or star-studded welcome".

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's death: Some spine-chilling dialogues of the actor as Agneepath's Rauf Lala

Rishi Kapoor always stated that he was born lucky and stayed lucky. The veteran star garnered immense popularity from his acting career. Rishi Kapoor further explained that before he turned eighteen, his father Raj Kapoor had pinned him to the movie business for life. The Kapoor and Sons actor was sixteen when he was cast as the young Raju in Raj Kapoor's semi-autobiographical film Mera Naam Joker.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor’s demise: Aaditya Thackeray says he ‘showed what good looks truly meant’

Later, Rishi Kapoor was launched as an actor in Bobby. Talking about Bobby, he revealed that the film was never meant to launch him as a lead actor. This was also the first film for Dimple Kapadia. The Bollywood superstar received Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his debut lead role. Apart from working in Mera Naam Joker and Bobby, other films that Rishi Kapoor enjoyed doing were Laila Majnu, Prem Rog, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Coolie, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Tum, Aurangzeb, Agnipath and more.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's first movie: All details about 'Bobby' that made him an instant star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.