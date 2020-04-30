Rishi Kapoor's 90s Movies That Established Him As 'Chocolate Boy' | 'Sahibaan' To 'Henna'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai's Reliance Hospital. The actor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and had been battling it for two years. The news about Rishi Kapoor's death was first confirmed by the late actor's brother Randhir Kapoor.

Later, a heartfelt public statement was released by his family on Rishi Kapoor's demise, remembering him as a joyous and determined person. Read the public statement released by the Kapoor family on Rishi Kapoor's death below:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor had a career spanning across over four decades in the Hindi film industry. During these years, there have been over 120 Rishi Kapoor movies, where the actor has given commendable performances, earning both critical and commercial acclaim. The peak of Rishi Kapoor's romance movies came during the 90s era, between 1990 to 1999, Rishi Kapoor featured in over 30 films.

The majority of these films were based on the romance genre which established the actor to have a 'chocolate boy' image. Read below to know some of the best Rishi Kapoor movies from the 90s where he was seen in a young romantic avatar.

Bol Radha Bol (1992)

The 1992 film Bol Radha Bol featured Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. Bol Radha Bol is considered to be one of the most entertaining Rishi Kapoor movies as the actor can be seen playing a double role in the film. The iconic song Tu Tu Tu Tara is still fresh in people's minds and can also be seen referenced to in various films Hindi films.

Henna (1991)

The 1991 film Henna was both critically and commercially successful when it first released. The film was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture which was later completed by Randhir Kapoor after his untimely demise. The romantic film is based around the backdrop of Pakistan and also features a tragic twisted end which makes it one of Rishi Kapoor's must-watch films.

Sahibaan (1993)

The 1993 film Sahibaan featured Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. The film was a commercial success and featured a popular soundtrack which was reportedly loved by fans. In the film, Rishi Kapoor could be seen donning an out and out romantic avatar as he is paired opposite Madhuri Dixit.

