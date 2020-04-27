Soni Razdan Prepares Delicious Chaat Amid Lockdown, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Comments 'Yum'

Soni Razdan posted a picture of a dish she made herself and fans of the celebrity were delighted with it. Soni prepared chaat and posted a picture of it on Instagram. The actor posted the picture and thanked one of her friends for the wonderful recipe in her caption.

Soni Razdan prepares delicious chaat amid lockdown, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni comments

Over the past couple of weeks, Soni Razdan has been cooking meals and treating herself quite often. Some days ago, the actor posted a video where she can be seen cooking along with husband Mahesh Bhatt. Now the actor has prepared chaat and has shared the picture with her fans. Soni’s followers on Instagram were delighted with this dish that she prepared. Many fans even mentioned that they would like to know the recipe as they can prepare it themselves. Among the fans was Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who also commented on the picture.

Amid the lockdown, several people have been missing out on street food and hence have taken up to cooking it themselves. In a similar way, Soni Razdan too, in her caption mentioned that she prepared chaat which is a popular delicacy among the street food lovers. The actor went on to add that she probably will make the dish once again for sure. She later thanked her friend for sharing the recipe with her. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expressed her feeling by commenting ‘Yum’ on the picture. Several other followers also posted such comments who were craving for some street food.

