Riteish Deshmukh Starrer 'Bluffmaster!' Has These Interesting Trivia And Facts

Riteish Deshmukh seems to have made a name for himself in Bollywood for his impeccable comic timing. The actor knows how to make his audience roll on the floor with laughter. In 2005 he starred in the comic drama Bluffmaster! alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The duo played fraudsters in the movie who intend to walk on the path of goodness.

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Bluffmaster!, revolves around the story of a conman (Abhishek Bachchan) and his foolish apprentice (Riteish Deshmukh). The conman's girlfriend (Priyanka Chopra) leaves him after learning about his truth. Soon he is also diagnosed with a fatal disease. As an act of goodwill before death, he tries to help his foolish apprentice who had hurt his family.

Interesting trivia from Bluffmaster!

Abhishek Bachchan lent his voice to a music track for the first time in Bluffmaster!, the song being Right Here Right Now

Originally Sanjay Dutt was approached to play the role of Roy, Abhishek Bachchan to play Dittu and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play Simi in Bluffmaster!. In the credits of the movie, however, both Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were thanked in the credits

The scene in Bluffmaster! where Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh posed as income tax officers in a theatre hall, it was actually Rohan Sippy's Kuch Na Kaho playing on the screen. The latter had Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in it.

When Riteish Deshmukh flees with Abhishek Bachchan's car, the taxi Abhishek gets into to chase him has the number MH 01 C 9211. This is also the taxi which is later used in the movie Taxi No. 9211: Nau Do Gyarah which released a year after Bluffmaster!

In the crew of Bluffmaster! half of them were women. In fact, there was a woman in every department

Bluffmaster! is an adaptation of the movie Matchstick Man which is again an adaptation of Eric Garcia's 2002 novel of the same name. Both the lead characters are named Roy.

After the change of roles, Saif Ali Khan was initially approached for Riteish Deshmukh's role. But he did not want to play a supporting cast to Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was excluded from the cast of Bluffmaster! with no reason given. Priyanka Chopra left Umrao Jaan to play Simi in this movie while Aishwarya was cast in Umrao Jaan.

