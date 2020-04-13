Riteish Deshmukh Starrer 'Heyy Babyy': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Riteish Deshmukh is famous for his funny roles in comedy films The actor seems to have impeccable comic timing and knows how to tickle the funny bones. In 2007, he starred in the comic drama Heyy Babyy where he played a bachelor guy entrusted with the responsibility of a baby with his two other friends.

The plot of Riteish Deshmukh starrer Heyy Babyy revolves around three male best friends who have odd jobs. They lived a carefree and happening life until a baby is left at their doorstep and they are entrusted with its care. Though they mess up at first, soon they learn the ropes of how to take care of her and she becomes the apple of their eyes. However, trouble ensues when they try to contact their ex-lovers to determine who the father of the baby is.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza Starrer 'Masti' Interesting Trivia; Read

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan are the other two lead actors in Heyy Babyy. The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in important roles. The role of the baby is played by Juanna Sanghvi. The movie is directed by Sajid Khan.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Croons Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit's Hit Song For Genelia; Watch

Interesting trivia about Heyy Babyy according to IMDb

Riteish Deshmukh's Heyy Babyy was the first film that was released in HD quality on a Blu Ray disc

Sean Kingston used clips from Heyy Babyy for his music video, Bollywood Girls

Himanshu Malik was approached by Sajid Khan to cast his daughter in Heyy Babyy. However, Malik turned it down.

Vidya Balan appears almost after one hour into Heyy Babyy. However, she dominates the rest of the film proving her mettle as an actor.

Before the shoot, Sajid Khan had written four different second halves for Heyy Babyy and decided to incorporate all of it in the movie. Later he dropped the idea.

Rani Mukerji was initially offered Vidya Balan's role.

Sajid Khan marked his debut as a film director with Heyy Babyy.

Sajid Khan had revealed that during breaks from the shoot, the baby would always be with Riteish Deshmukh.

Amisha Patel, Shamita Shetty, Amrita Arora made guest appearances in the song Heyy Babyy.

Neha Dhupia had a guest appearance in the movie.

Saif Ali Khan was offered Riteish Deshmukh's role initially.

Heyy Babyy is a remake of the Malayalam movie, Thoovalsparsham, which is again an adaptation of the Hollywood movie, Three Men and a Baby which is in turn based on a French movie, Three Men and a Cradle.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's Hairstyles That Men Can Take Fashion Cues From

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram Photos Prove He Knows How To Click Perfect Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.