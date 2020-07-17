When Riteish Deshmukh And Abhishek Bachchan 'designed' Katrina Kaif's Outfit; Read Here

During a prominent award function held in the year 2016, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan grabbed headlines with their funny act along with Katrina Kaif and designer, Manish Malhotra. Read on to know the story of Deshmukh and Bachchan 'designing' Katrina's outfit.

When Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek 'designed' Katrina Kaif's outfit

During the popular award function held in the year 2016, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh hosted the show. In one of the segments, Riteish Deshmukh started with some hilarious discussions with Abhishek Bachchan. The two started having talks regarding perfectionism and costumes. Deshmukh and Bachchan then took it to the costume designer, Manish Malhotra to see what the designer was up to. The screen then shifted to conversations between Katrina Kaif and Manish Malhotra.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Manish Malhotra and Katrina Kaif talked over the phone regarding her costume. Katrina Kaif asked Manish Malhotra to make some changes in the outfit designed for her. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan went behind the scenes into the closet. The two arrived there in order to discuss Katrina Kaif's outfit.

Manish Malhotra arrived and spoke about Katrina Kaif's request regarding the changes to be made in the outfit and went off the screen as someone called him. Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh took the dress and shared another hilarious moment. The two started cutting down the outfit and designed it. This was one of the highlights of the award function.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's Unforgettable Performances As A Female In Movies; Check Out The List

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Baaghi 3, where he played the role of Vikram Chaturvedi in the 2020 film. The film also features Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles. The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He voiced for the character Bagheera. The actor has several upcoming projects. He will next be seen in Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas. Ludo is directed by Anurag Basu; The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati; while Bob Biswas is helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza Or Riteish & Jacqueline - Who Fared Better At BO?

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's 'De Taali' Was Initially Titled 'Jalsa'; Read More Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.