Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Riteish Deshmukh is known for his impressive performance and impeccable comic timing in movies. Housefull (2010) is one such movie that depicts his comic timing. Directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull (2010) features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey and Malaika Arora Khan in major roles. The first installment was released in the year 2010.

Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Babu Rao, who is Aarush's friend (Akshay Kumar). The movie revolves around the story of Aarush who faces bad luck wherever he goes. His aims to find the love of his life just turns out to be miserable. Here are some of the most interesting trivia on Housefull.

Trivia about Riteish Deshmukh’s Housefull

Riteish Deshmukh suggested using the song Apni To Jaise Taise, which is from the movie titled Laawarus, released in 1981.

The song titled Oh Girl You'Re Mine is composed by a popular Indian music composer Loy Mendonsa and sung by his daughter Alyssa Mendonsa.

Akshaye Khanna was initially the first choice to cast the role of Krishna Rao, but finally, Arjun Rampal was chosen to essay the role.

The storyline of Houseful originated when the movie titled Heyy Baby (2007) was being produced.

Deepika Padukone essayed the character of Sandy in her debut film titled Om Shanti Om. Incidentally, Arjun Rampal, who essays the role of Krishna Rao also featured in the movie. Housefull marks their second film together.

Akshay Kumar is elder to Arjun Rampal by 5 years in real life, although Arjun Rampal essays the role of a character that is much older to Akshay Kumar's Aarush

Akshay Kumar had several flop films before Housefull could be released.

The lead role of the movie, that is Aarush's role, was initially offered to Saif Ali Khan but he declined the offer.

