Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Riteish Deshmukh is known for his impressive performance and impeccable comic timing in movies. Housefull (2010) is one such movie that depicts his comic timing. Directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull (2010) features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey and Malaika Arora Khan in major roles. The first installment was released in the year 2010.
Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Babu Rao, who is Aarush's friend (Akshay Kumar). The movie revolves around the story of Aarush who faces bad luck wherever he goes. His aims to find the love of his life just turns out to be miserable. Here are some of the most interesting trivia on Housefull.
