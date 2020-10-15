Riteish Deshmukh Shares Sweet Photo Of Him Enjoying A Waterfall With His Kids

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh always shares pictures and videos of his sons enjoying some activity at home or from their trips together. Riteish Deshmukh recently shared a cute picture with his sons as they enjoyed a bath under the waterfall. The Housefull actor held his boys closer as they candidly posed for a picture.

Riteish Deshmukh enjoys the waterfall with sons

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a wonderful picture with his sons Riaan and Rahyl as they enjoyed under the waterfall. Along with the candid picture, he wrote the caption, "Waterfalls wouldn't sound so melodious if there were no rocks in their way"(sic). Riteish Deshmukh loves staying close to nature, and it seems he has been passing it on to his children as well. Meanwhile, during the lockdown, the actor spent time with his family in his village in Latur.

Many of Riteish Deshmukh's fans left comments under the latter's picture.. The actor's celebrity friends also sent the actor virtual love. Actor Karan Tacker left a comment under the actor's picture calling it a 'sweet picture'. Tara Sharma Saluja also left a comment under Riteish Deshmukh's picture calling it 'lovely'.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the third film of the Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3. The film also starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. The film followed the story of two brothers who share a strong bond. The journey begins when one of the brothers is asked to travel across borders for a job. On the way, Riteish Deshmukh gets kidnapped and his brother, Tiger Shroff, witnesses it.

