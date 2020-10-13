Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Pooja Hegde A 'stupendous Birthday'; Posts Adorable Pics Together

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently took to Instagram to wish his close friend Pooja Hegde a happy birthday. He posted a couple of adorable pictures while speaking about the actor's pleasant qualities that light up the room instantly. He also sent out love and appreciation for Pooja while hoping that she would enjoy in Italy. The comments section of the post has been flooded with ‘happy birthday' messages for the Mohenjo Daro actor.

Riteish's wishes for Pooja Hegde

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently posted a couple of pictures wishing his fellow actor Pooja Hegde on her special day. In the first picture posted, Riteish and Pooja are seen in a dashing avatar while they look to their left. Riteish Deshmukh is seen wearing a quirky blue pantsuit with a colourful floral t-shirt. He is also seen with well-set hair while he leans against the baggage trolley. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, is seen wearing a body-hugging, check designed light blue jumper. Her hair has been left open with brown-dominant makeup. She is also seen holding the trolley while she wears an intense expression with a smirk.

In the next picture, Riteish Deshmukh is seen clicking a selfie while Pooja Hegde poses with him, by his side. Riteish is seen donning a white t-shirt with a khaki denim jacket while Pooja Hegde slays in a white top and a pair of black pants. They are both seen sweetly smiling at the camera while their hair flows with the wind.

In the caption for the post, Riteish Deshmukh has spoken about the special bond he shares with the actor. He has wished Pooja Hegde a stupendous birthday while addressing her as his friend. He has also mentioned how she has the ability to make the people around her smile. He has sent out love and has asked her to enjoy her birthday in Italy. Have a look at the post on Riteish Deshmukkh's Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished her a happy birthday. A few of the fans have also mentioned how they love to see the two actors together on-screen. They have remembered the duo's film Housefull 4 and the laugh riot that came along. Have a look at few of the comments here.

