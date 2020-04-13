The Debate
Riteish Deshmukh's Monochrome Pictures To Beat Your Monday Blues

Bollywood News

Riteish Deshmukh loves taking selfies and experimenting with different filters. Here are some of his pictures in his favourite filter, the monochrome one.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram account is flooded with selfies with his wife and friends from Bollywood. Although being a private person the actor keeps his fans updated about his life through his social media account. From the numerous selfies that the actor posts on his Instagram account experimenting with different filters, the monochrome filter seems to be his most favourite. Check out some of Riteish Deshmukh's monochrome photos on Instagram.

Riteish Deshmukh's monochrome pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

One with his wife

Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot with actor Genelia D'Souza in the year 2012. The perfect couple of Bollywood were rumoured to be dating for several years before they tied the knot. Riteish Deshmukh often shares pictures with his wife that give complete couple goals. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's Unforgettable Performances As A Female In Movies; Check Out The List 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Riteish Deshmukh's pictures with his friends

Riteish Deshmukh enjoys a good rapport with his co-stars and friends from Bollywood. He often shares selfies and candid pictures with his friends, take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's Romantic Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Also Read: Interesting Trivia About Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Film 'Baaghi 3' That Fans Need To Know

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's Film 'Housefull 2' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read

 

 

First Published:
