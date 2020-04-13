Riteish Deshmukh's Monochrome Pictures To Beat Your Monday Blues

Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram account is flooded with selfies with his wife and friends from Bollywood. Although being a private person the actor keeps his fans updated about his life through his social media account. From the numerous selfies that the actor posts on his Instagram account experimenting with different filters, the monochrome filter seems to be his most favourite. Check out some of Riteish Deshmukh's monochrome photos on Instagram.

Riteish Deshmukh's monochrome pictures

One with his wife

Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot with actor Genelia D'Souza in the year 2012. The perfect couple of Bollywood were rumoured to be dating for several years before they tied the knot. Riteish Deshmukh often shares pictures with his wife that give complete couple goals.

Riteish Deshmukh's pictures with his friends

Riteish Deshmukh enjoys a good rapport with his co-stars and friends from Bollywood. He often shares selfies and candid pictures with his friends, take a look.

