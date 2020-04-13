Riteish Deshmukh's 'Malamaal Weekly' Was Earlier Titled 'Hai Yeh Paisa'; Check Out Trivia

Marking his debut in Bollywood in 2003, Riteish Deshmukh has been ruling over the hearts of millions across the country, ever since then, with his impeccable comic timing in several films. Priyadarshan's Malamaal Weekly is one such film that proves Deshmukh's ability to tickle the funny bones of the audience and is also deemed as one of the most iconic comedy films of Bollywood. The blockbuster film released at the box office is 2006 and alongside Riteish Deshmukh, also stars an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Arbaaz Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Govardhan Asrani, and many more.

The story of this Priyadarshan directorial revolves around the struggles of a rural town to become rich by finding a lottery ticket that a man had won but later dies out of shock after realising it. Malamaal Weekly was also remade in various languages like Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Read to find out some interesting trivia about this Riteish Deshmukh starrer.

Trivia from Riteish Deshmukh’s film Malamaal Weekly according to IMDb

Malamaal Weekly received mixed reviews from the film critics, but did exceptionally well at the box office.

Riteish Deshmukh had a brief role in the film because he had signed it before Kya Kool Hai Hum.

The film was earlier titled 'Hai Yeh Paisa' when its shoot went on floors in 2004.

It is the only Priyadarshan film that Riteish Deshmukh has ever starred in, till date.

Deshmukh was supposed to play the lead role in the film but later, it was totally taken on Om Puri and Paresh Rawal's shoulders because of their commendable comic timing.

Due to its success at the box office, Malamaal Weekly was remade in Telugu with the title Bhagyalakshmi Bumper, in Kannada as Dakota Picture. Furthermore, the film was remade in Malayalam by Priyadarshan himself as Aamayum Muyalum.

Check out some of the most funny scenes from Malamaal Weekly below:

