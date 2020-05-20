When Riteish Deshmukh Revealed How Marriage And Fatherhood Shaped Him As A Person

Riteish Deshmukh in a throwback interview revealed how marriage and children have changed him as a man. The actor spoke to a news portal and at the time was promoting one of his films. He also spoke about the strong bond between him and Genelia in the interview.

Riteish Deshmukh reveals how marriage and fatherhood shaped him as a person

On being asked how marriage has affected his life and what impact did the kids have, Riteish Deshmukh mentioned that it has had a huge change. The actor mentioned that he had begun dating Genelia when she was 18 years old. Riteish Deshmukh added that it impressed him how hard Genelia worked to cement her place in the industry. Further on, the actor added that what shocked him the most at the time was the fact that Genelia would shoot in Hyderabad in the morning and would return to Mumbai after shoots to appear for her exams. Riteish Deshmukh was impressed by her dedication during that time. He further added that after seeing her in that phase, he has now seen her as a mother which is quite amazing for him.

Riteish Deshmukh added that Genelia is one who teaches him new things every day and thus he learns a lot from her. Speaking about his kids, Riteish added that he does everything that a father would do for his kids. He mentioned that he often picks them up and drops them to playschool and even changes their diapers if he has to. Further on, the actor was asked if he would be okay if Genelia came back to films especially a film like Masti which she was a part of in 2004 and he was part of the franchise as well. Riteish mentioned that it is completely her choice if she wishes to return to films. Further on, the actor added that they both as a couple often take each other’s suggestions. However, it has never happened that one has asked the other to not do a certain kind of film because of the genre.

