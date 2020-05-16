Riteish Deshmukh's Hit Movies With An Ensemble Cast; See Full List

Riteish Deshmukh has established himself as one of the top actors in the industry today. He made his debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam and not looked back since then. Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. In addition to being the lead hero, the actor has also been a part of several films with a large cast that was a hit at the box office. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Starrer 'Bluffmaster!' Has These Interesting Trivia And Facts

Riteish Deshmukh’s movies with an ensemble cast that were hits

1. Masti (2004)

Riteish Deshmukh starred in the 2004 comedy film, Masti along with Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia D'Souza. The film was directed by Indra Kumar and was an enormous hit with the audience. At the time of its release, Masti was one of the very few adult films to be made in Bollywood. The film then went on to get two sequels Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi Videos Prove He Is A Maharashtrian At Heart

2. Dhamaal (2007)

Dhamaal is a comedy blockbuster starring Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Aashish Chaudhary, and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles. The film was such big a hit that it was then turned into a franchise with sequels like Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019. Ritesh Deshmukh was a part of all the films from the Dhamaal franchise. The film was also remade in Kannada in 2008 as Mast Maja Maadi.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Deshmukh's Marathi Songs To Listen To

3. Heyy Babyy (2007)

Heyy Babyy starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan along with Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The story of the film was inspired by the 1990 Malayalam movie, Thoovalsparsham. The movie was directed by Sajid Khan and opened up to a good response from the audience. Heyy Babyy also had Boman Irani, etc in supporting roles.

4. Housefull (2010)

Housefull was the first film in the hit franchise of the same name. The film starred Riteish Deshmukh along with Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, and late actor Jiah Khan in lead roles. In addition to this, the film also starred Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Randhir Kapoor, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

The film was one of the highest-grossing films of 2015. The film then even went on to have three sequels titled Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 2012, 2016 and 2019 respectively all of which starred Riteish Deshmukh which were hits as well.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher Recalls Old Memories With Riteish Deshmukh, Shares Throwback Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.