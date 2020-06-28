When Riteish Deshmukh Confessed To Signing A Movie Just Because Of Madhuri Dixit

Riteish Deshmukh, the popular comedy actor has collaborated with several prominent actors, directors and producers throughout his acting career. Riteish Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit together worked only in one film, named Total Dhamaal. He is known for his on-point comic timing in some popular and blockbuster comedy hits of Bollywood.

The actor has starred in some comedy movies like Masti, Grand Masti, Great Grand Masti, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Housefull 2, and Housefull 3 among others. According to the reports, the actor, collaborated with the popular director, Indra Kumar in the multi-starrer Total Dhamaal, because of Madhuri Dixit. He said in an interview with a portal, that when he signed the movie, it was only because of Madhuri Dixit.

Also read | Ekta Kapoor's Movies Starring Riteish Deshmukh That You Should Add To Your Watch-list

Riteish Deshmukh revealed that he signed Total Dhamaal for this reason:

In an interview with a leading daily, Riteish Deshmukh shared some interesting facts about the film Total Dhamaal. During the interview, Riteish also shared about the great bond he has with the director, Indra Kumar. He said that Indra Kumar is really a special one, as he was the one who gave him his first comedy film, Masti, a year after he made his debut in 2003.

Ritesh said, if people think that he does good comedy and casts him in their comedy movies, it's all because of Indra Kumar. In the interview, it was also said that Riteish Deshmukh is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit. When he was asked whether he was nervous while working with her in the film Total Dhamaal, Riteish said yes definitely.

He said that when Indra Kumar met him and discussed the film, he asked the director about the script. And as soon as Riteish Deshmukh heard that Madhuri Dixit was also a part of the film, he said, he is definitely doing the film.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh Pens A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For 'brother' Aaditya Thackeray

Ritesh Deshmukh also shared an incident, where he said that he remembers, in the year 2008, they were doing a world tour called Unforgettable with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Preity Zinta and during that World Tour, Madhuri Dixit also joined them for the American leg of the tour; as she lived in America back then.

Also read | A Comparison Of Riteish Deshmukh's Bromance With Abhishek Bachchan And Vivek Oberoi At BO

In 2019, Indra Kumar’s multi-starrer Total Dhamaal was released. This adventure comedy movie is the third addition to the Dhamaal franchise and also casts Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

Total Dhamaal is loosely based on the 1963’s Hollywood movie It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The plot of the film revolves around a group of people who learn about a hidden treasure and then they race to find it and claim it. The laughter riot did wonders at the box-office and was a super success.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh Shares A Heartfelt Video On His Father's 75th Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.