Riteish Deshmukh Shares A Heartfelt Video On His Father's 75th Birth Anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh, who has carved a niche for himself in the film industry, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of him missing his late father and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary. It's a known fact that the actor shared a very close bond with his father and today on his 75th birth anniversary he shared a message which read as, “Happy Birthday PAPPA... Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75.”

In the video, Riteish Deshmukh hangs his father’s outfit on the stand and puts his hand through his sleeves and trying to imagine his father’s touch. He then hugs his father’s clothes and points the camera to his frame. Towards the end of the video her also shares a few throwback pictures of him and his dad. Watch the video below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to wish his dad and also showered love on this post. Fans went on to comment on all things nice and also gave several likes to the picture. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Riteish Deshmukh is an avid social media user. He is often seen sharing several videos and posts on his Instagram handle. Off late, the actor has been sharing a lot of Tik Tok videos that often leave fans in splits. Apart from his Tik Tok videos, he is also seen sharing post of him being all productive at home. She shares videos of him cleaning the house, doing the dishes and much more. The actor is currently spending his time with his wife, Genelia Deshmukh and his two adorable kids in their Mumbai home.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The film was lauded by fans and moviegoers for its acting skills and storyline but it did not make a mark at the box-office. The actor has a few upcoming movies in his kitty. He will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s animated film titled, Koochie Koochie Hota Hai. The film also stars Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Dutt, and Simi Garewal in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in February 2021.

