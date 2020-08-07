Riteish Deshmukh Congratulates Namal Rajapaksa, Says India-Sri Lanka Ties Will Be Stronger

The results of Sri Lankan elections came in on Thursday and Mahinda Rajapaksa's party won by a landslide. The former President is elected to be Sri Lanka's next Prime Minister and also received a congratulatory phone call from Indian PM Narendra Modi. Mahinda's son Namal Rajapaksa took to his social media to thank him for the phone call. Actor Riteish Deshmukh has also extended his wishes to the family.

Congratulations on the tremendous victory dear friend @RajapaksaNamal - please do convey my regards to Hon @PresRajapaksa - am sure India - Sri Lanka ties will be stronger than ever before. 🇮🇳 🇱🇰 https://t.co/D5Qq0RJeEo — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2020

Namal Rajapaksa took to his social media to thank PM Narendra Modi for his congratulatory phone call to his father Mahinda. He further wrote that India-Sri Lanka relations will be strengthened for generations to come. Responding to him, actor Ritiesh Deshmukh also extended his congratulatory wishes and asked Namal to convey his wishes to Mahinda Rajapaksa as well. Deshmukh further wrote that he is sure the that the ties of India and Sri Lanka will be stronger than ever before.

Thank you PM @narendramodi for your congratulatory phone call. With the strong support of the people of #SriLanka, I look forward to working with you closely to further enhance the long-standing cooperation between our two countries. Sri Lanka & India are friends & relations. pic.twitter.com/9YPLAQuVlE — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) August 6, 2020

Earlier Mahinda Rajapaksa also took to his social media to share a picture where he is seen sitting in front of a TV screen talking on a phone call. He thanked Modi for his congratulatory phone call. He added that he looks forward to working with him to enhance the long-standing co-operation between India and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh earlier got in touch with an old lady from Pune after he shared a viral video of her performing some stunts with bamboo sticks in order to make some money amid the Coronavirus lockdown. When he asked for her contact details through his social media, netizens helped him connect with her. Along with the actor, many other people also offered financial help to the lady and donated money and other things to her.

Talking about the same in an earlier interview with Bollywood Times, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that he connected with someone who could go see her since he could not travel there. He added that he was happy to know that in a matter of days, there were many people who came forward to help her. Deshmukh further said that people were donating books, clothes, and other things and were showing support.

The actor also recently joined hands with his wife Genelia D'Souza to launch their own business venture called Imagine Meats. The company focuses on developing plant-based meats and offers a vegan substitute for meat. The actor and his wife have been vegetarian for years and look forward to turning more people into vegetarians with their new business.

