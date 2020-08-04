Riteish Deshmukh Shares A Video Of 'real Singham’, Fans Praise 'tug Of War' | Watch

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has been quarantining in his house along with his family amid the lockdown. He has been sharing regular updates about his well-being on his social media. In a recent post, Riteish Deshmukh showed fans who is the 'real Singham’.

ALSO READ | When Riteish Deshmukh Talked About Him And Genelia 'being Adored By Film Fraternity'

Riteish Deshmukh shares video of 'real Singham’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to social media earlier today to share a quirky video on social media. The video starts with several strong people engaging in what looked like a tug of war game. Many strong men are shown pulling the rope but the opposition seems to be stronger. However, it later revealed that the one on the opposite end is a tiger who is managing to win the game effortlessly.

Many people are also seen cheering for the tiger as he participates in the game. From the looks of it, the tiger seems to be in a cage in a zoo. The visitors of the zoo are also seen taking videos and pictures of the game. The video also plays the title track of Ajay Devgn starrer Singham in the background. Riteish Deshmukh also captioned the picture as, “Singham”.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Singham': Here's Making Of The Romantic Song 'Maula Maula'

Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh’s post here:

As soon as Riteish Deshmukh shared the video on his social media, several fans were in awe of the strength possessed by the tiger. One fan also commented, “Wow” coupled with a few fire emojis. Here is what fans had to say about the 'Singham':

ALSO READ | 'Singham' Cop From MP Performs Ajay Devgn's Famous Stunt On TikTok, Netizens Divided

(Image Credits: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh had an interesting run at the box office last year. He was a part of the Indra Kumar-directed Total Dhamaal alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey. He was also seen in the fourth instalment of the Housefull series titled Housefull 4 which also starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. In addition to this, Riteish Deshmukh’s role as the antagonist in Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavan also gained high praise from critics. Riteish Deshmukh was also seen in Baaghi 3 in a pivotal role earlier this year.

ALSO READ | When Riteish Deshmukh Revealed What Kind Of Comedy He Enjoys; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.