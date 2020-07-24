Riteish Deshmukh Tries Helping Elderly Woman As Her Roadside Martial Art Video Goes Viral

In an act of compassion, actor Riteish Deshmukh sought to financially assist an elderly woman who was seen performing on the road with bamboo sticks to earn some money amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor shared the 24 seconds clip viral video on his social media on July 23 with a caption “Warrior Aaaji Maa", asking his followers to help him trace the woman.

Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her ... pic.twitter.com/yO3MX9w2nw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

In the incredible video shared online, the woman clad in a purple saree could be seen juggling a bamboo stick as she performed awe-inspiring tricks to entertain people and earn some money. While the pandemic has posed several challenges for the daily wage workers, people like “Warrior Aaaji” have resort to tackle the financial constraints by putting their skills to work. The woman has been lauded by the internet users, as people called her iconic lady, brave and paid respect to her “never giving up” spirit online.

In another post, Riteish Deshmukh informed that his team has connected with the elderly woman and added that her story was incredible. The actor thanked his fans for helping him locate the woman.

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

Netizen laud 'Warrior Aaaji'

“Tomorrow we are going to meet her and deliver supplies,” a user wrote on Facebook. Another pointed out that “She can easily teach self-defense to women, and earn a living with respect. Only need a platform.”

Take a look at some of the comments on Riteish Deshmukh Twitter post here:

Real warrior, bravo grand MA, 👍👏 lesson for young generation 🙏 — Rohit Parekh (@rohitparekh6) July 23, 2020

This is heartbreaking 💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭 I'm literally crying watching it 😭😭 how can we support her ?? — Shraddha 🇮🇳😎 (@Shraddha_W9) July 23, 2020

Omg!! So much talent and still no food. God bless Aaji Maa. @Riteishd Sir please tc of her. — Santosh Pandey (@pandey0574) July 23, 2020

Talent for a living, i salute this old lady🙏 Definitely she must be from Pune or Kolhapur. — sunitajadhav (@sunmor2901) July 23, 2020

