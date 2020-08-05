Riteish Deshmukh Wishes 'Baiko' Genelia, Says 'growing Young With You Is A Blessing'

Actor Genelia Deshmukh, born on August 5, has been married to Riteish Deshmukh since 2012. They are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and often shares fun videos and adorable pictures with each other on their social media. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media to wish his 'Baiko' Genelia for her 33rd birthday and penned down a sweet caption for her. Take a look at his post:

Riteish Deshmukh pens down a birthday wish for Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish shared an adorable selfie with Genelia Deshmukh on his social media. In the picture, Genelia is all smiles wrapped around in Riteish's arms as he is kissing her on her forehead. Penning down a sweet note for her, he wrote in the caption, "â€ªYou are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia". [sic]

Fans were quick to extend their wishes for the actor. One user wrote, "Happy birthday to her.... ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜" while many others continued to drop heart emojis for the actor's picture and adorable caption. Another user wrote, "Happy birthday mamðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜". Tagging them as the best couple, one user wrote, "You both are just the best coupleâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸".

About Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's relationship

The duo met for the first time on the sets of Genelia's debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2002. The two eventually started talking on the sets of the film and ended up becoming friends.

Post the wrapping up of the film, they ended up becoming the best of friends and eventually started dating. Without any official proposals involved, they began dating and decided to get married after almost 9 years of relationship. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh tied the knot in 2012. They are now happily married and have two kids, Riaan and Rahyl.

