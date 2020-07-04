When Riteish Deshmukh Confessed Who He Truly Loves To Genelia; WATCH

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of Bollywood’s most loved up couple. The two are not only funny on-screen but also off-screen. Further, the couple has great comic timing. Here is a throwback video of Riteish and Genelia that was shared by a fan page on Facebook. You can check out the video that features Riteish and Genelia’s gimmicks here:

Riteish and Genelia's hilarious video:

The video features Genelia confessing her love for Riteish, while Riteish seems to love someone else. Due to a slip of tongue, the actor almost confesses the truth to his wife. Just when things are about to get ugly, Riteish manages to tell a lie that saves him from his wife’s wrath. This video features Riteish in a casual orange and white striped t-shirt. Further, the actor also seems to be using his shades as a prop.

The couple often shares memes and jokes on social media that makes fans laugh until they have tears in their eyes. The two recently had a friendly couple banter on twitter as well. You can check out some of those Tweets here:

Journey with their better halves:

Riteish and Genelia have a very cute story. The duo not only debuted together but also ended up getting married. The couple is also blessed with two adorable sons Riaan and Rahyl. The two started their Bollywood journey with the 2003 romantic drama Tujhe Meri Kasam. The film was a remake of the Malayalam romance film Niram. The film was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and was a huge box office success. Riteish and Genelia have been co-stars in three Bollywood films together: Masti, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Further, the couple also co-starred in the 2014 Marathi drama film Lai Bhaari.

Social Media Gurus:

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are extremely active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. While Ritiesh has about 8.4 million followers on Instagram, Genelia has about 3.5 million followers on the platform. The loved-up couple not only shares memes and jokes on social media but they often share their family photographs as well. You can check out some of their family photographs here:

