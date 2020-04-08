Interesting Trivia About Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Film 'Baaghi 3' That Fans Need To Know

The film Baaghi 3 released on March 6 this year. The film was the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi 3 features Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the pivotal roles. The film was highly appreciated by the moviegoers. Baaghi 3 is based on the unbreakable bond between two brothers Ronnie and Vikram whose roles are portrayed by Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

Here is a look at some of interesting trivia of Riteish Deshmukh starrer film Baaghi 3

In the film, 90 per cent of the deadliest stunts were performed by Tiger Shroff himself.

Actor Akshay Kumar was first selected to play the role of the main villain in the film Baaghi 3.

Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor have both played the lead roles in the Baaghi films. Both the actors were considered to play the lead roles in the film. In the end, Shraddha Kapoor was finally selected.

Riteish Deshmukh is playing the role of a cop in the film. The last time Riteish Deshmukh played the role of a cop was in the Marathi film Mauli in the year 2018.

Farhad Samji who is the writer and director of the film said that Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff will be like Ram Lakhan from 1989, in the film.

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff, the real-life father-son duo are playing the role of a father-son for the first time in the film Baaghi 3.

Jackie Shroff is playing the role of a dead father for the third time after films like Dhoom 3, and Bharat.

The song Dus Bahane from film Dus which released in 2005 was the first time that Vishal–Shekhar recreated their own song.

