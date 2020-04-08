Riteish Deshmukh's Romantic Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Riteish Deshmukh started his career with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Riteish's performances and acting skills has made him recipient of several awards. He was awarded the Best Comic Actor by International Indian Film Academy for Double Dhamaal. The Housefull actor is also loved for his memorable songs in movies like Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Aladin and more. To know the list of his best romantic songs that can be added on your playlist, continue reading.

List of Riteish Deshmukh's Romantic Songs

You May Be

The song is from the Hindi movie Aladin, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Jacquelin Fernandes in lead roles. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and written by Vishal Dadlani and Sujoy Ghosh. The music of the song is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekar Ravjiani. This song is viewed by more than 32 million on Youtube.

Piya O Re Piya

Well-known artists like Atif Aslam & Shreya Ghoshal have sung the song Piya O Re Piya for the movie Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012. The song is viewed by more than 48 million times on Youtube. The memorable lyrics of the song are penned by Priya Panchal and the music director of the song is Sachin Jigar. The movie is directed by Mandeep Kumar and produced by Kumar Taurani.

Tu Mohabbat Hai

The song Tu Mohabbat Hai from the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya has been widely popular since its release. The song was sung by Atif Aslam, Monali Thakur, Priya Panchal, and the lyrics are penned by Priya Panchal. The music director of the song is Sachin Jigar. The movie is directed by Mandeep Kumar and produced by Kumar Taurani. It is considered one of Riteish Deshmukh's songs from his movies that remains widely popular.

