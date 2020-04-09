Riteish Deshmukh's Film 'Housefull 2' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read

Housefull 2 is an action-comedy that released in the year 2012. It is the second instalment of the Housefull franchise. The film was very well received by the audience. Moviegoers enjoyed the film and even after eight years the film is still very popular. Housefull 2 features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Shreyas Talpade in the pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Here is a look at some interesting trivia from Riteish Deshmukh starter Housefull 2:

Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham share the same birth date December 17.

In the film, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor were referred to as Chintu and Dabboo. However, in the Bollywood industry as well as Rishi and Randhir are popularly known as Chintu and Dabboo.

In Housefull 2, Akshay Kumar's character was inspired by Ranjeet in his active days. In the film also, Ranjeet was playing the role of Akshay Kumar's father.

After Heyy Baby and Housefull Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh collaborated for the third time in Housefull 2.

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor are brothers and Housefull 2 is their first film together.

Rahul Khanna was supposed to play the character of Jai. After Rahul Khanna left the film, the makers approached Fardeen Khan for the role but he was in retirement. In the end, Shreyas Talpade was finally selected for the role.

Housefull 2 is one of the biggest ensemble films of the year 2012.

Johnny Lever's character in the film was very well received by the audience.

In the climax of the film, duplicate Prince Charles was shown and the viewers loved watching his role.

After the film, the slogan 'Jay Bhadrakali' became very popular.

Chunkey Pandey's role as Aakhri Pasta has been constant and immensely popular since the first Housefull film.

