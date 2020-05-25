Riteish Deshmukh Dances To 'Dil Mein Baji Guitar'; Jr Bachchan Calls Him 'legend'

After dramatically sharing his new look and doing a head walk, this time Riteish Deshmukh has something more creative to entertain his fans with. Recently, the actor shared a video where he is seen dancing on the tunes of his song Dil Mein Baji Guitar. Take a look who turned out to be a ‘critic’ to Riteish Deshmukh’s video.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a video of him dancing on song Dil Mein Baji Guitar, however, the video had a twist. The video was shot with an effect in which, as Riteish moved his hands and legs, his body parts came to him flying from the sky and got attached to his body. The actor kept a casual look for this video as he wore a yellow graphic tank and paired it with blue distressed denims. His look was completed with round sunglasses and black shoes. He posted the picture with the caption, “Quarantine Fun. #DilMeinBajiGuitar - thanks @_moondog0.” As soon as the actor posted the picture, Abhishek Bachchan praised him as he called him ‘legend’ in the comment section.

Riteish Deshmukh is known for posting hilarious videos on his official social media handles. Amidst the lockdown, fans are getting more and more content out of the Marathi-speaking actor. He has been spending time doing work around the house. In one of the videos he posted previously, viewers can see that a fan asks him to tell her a joke. He giggles and is not willing to tell the joke but the fan pushes him to do so. He then says, "Listen, I am a celebrity..." and the fan starts to laugh out loud. This leaves a very shocked and funny reaction on Deshmukh's face. This video can be found on his TikTok as well as the Instagram handle.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff. It is an action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan. It is also the third installment of the Baaghi film series and was praised by the fans. However, it did not perform well at the box-office.

