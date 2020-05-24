Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull 4's' Fun BTS Moments While Filming The Popular Songs

Housefull 4 is one of the Bollywood films that had quirky songs with a comic element to it. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The film's music was appreciated by fans, especially the ones like Shaitaan Ka Saala and Bhoot Raja. Listed below are behind the scenes fun from the song Bhoot Raja and the making of other songs.

Housefull 4: Behind the scenes fun from 'Bhoot Raja' and the making of other songs

This is one of the popular songs from the film. The song stars Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The song is supposed to be in a horror situation, but in the movie, it turns out to be quite hilarious. The song's making showcases the fun scenes of various actors including those of Chunky Pandey. The sets pf the song are elaborately displayed in the BTS video of the song.

The grand set had several scary objects including skeletons, skulls, torches and more. The shooting of the song along with the vast crew is astonishing. Akshay Kumar is seen playing cricket with the crew and having a gala time. Kriti and Riteish are also seen having a fun time with the skull props. The song has unusual lyrics and yet left the audiences dancing to its rhythm, and became a huge hit.

Housefull 4: The Making of the song Shaitaan Ka Saala

This is another BTS of the song Shaitaan Ka Saala. The BTS begins with Akshay and Bobby dancing to the song and shows all the fun times the cast had on the sets of the film. The video showcases the lead cast of Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Kriti Kharbanda enjoying on the sets and dancing to the Shaitaan Ka Saala song in the flight. The video also showcases Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh's fun times on the sets along with some TikTok videos of Riteish Deshmukh. The song was loved by the masses and became a huge hit.

