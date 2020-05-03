Riteish Deshmukh's Movies That His Fans Must Watch

Riteish Deshmukh is considered as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood and his choice of films since his debut has been quite distinct. The Marjaavan actor has gone from portraying negative roles to comedy roles to female roles and much more. His acting skills have won many hearts. Apart from Hindi films, he has also worked in several Marathi films. The actor has been a part of Bollywood since 2003. Take a look at some of the best movies of Ritiesh which released a decade back.

Housefull

Directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull released in the year 2010. The film had an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. The film narrated the story of Aarush (Akshay), the world's unluckiest man. Being jinxed, Aarush believes his bad luck can vanish if he finds true love. In this quest for true love, he gets caught in a web of lies. Later, the film went on to become a franchise.

Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai

In the film Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Riteish Deshmukh was seen playing the role of Rajesh Parekh, who falls in love with a girl, Tara, who is visiting Earth from the planet Venus. The plot of the film revolved around the girl who is on a hunt for the love of her life and befriends this young boy who completely loses his mind over her. The film released in 2010 and marked the directorial debut of Milap Zaveri.

Rann

Directed by Ram Gopal Verma, the 2010 film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kiccha Sudeep and Gul Panag in pivotal roles. Apart from them, critically acclaimed actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajat Kapoor, and Mohnish Bahl were also a part of this film. The plot of the film depicted the state of journalism in India and how its agendas influenced public opinion on politics. The film gained a positive response from the critics but did not perform well at the box-office.

