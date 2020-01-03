Riteish Deshmukh,Genelia D'Souza Celebrate 17 Years Of Their First Film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza have extremely fond memories of January 3, 2003 as it marked the release of their first film together in Bollywood. The duo had met on the sets of K. Vijaya Bhaskar's 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' and got along so well that they dated for almost a decade before getting married in 2012. Riteish and Genelia took to their Instagram account and posted a few videos that they made to commemorate 17 years of the film's release.

Through the videos, the couple recreated some of the moments of the film and showed all their love to their debut film which is doubly special for them as their relationship also took off with their career in Bollywood. Riteish Deshmukh has done some of the most challenging roles in all genres of Bollywood since then whereas Genelia D'Souza made a mark with her portrayal as Aditi in Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na which became a landmark in her career. The couple has been together through the ups and downs in their lives and are proud parents of two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Take a look at their updates:

Happy 2020 from the Deshmukhs

The couple is known for their cute exchange of PDA on social media. Through this recent post, actor Riteish Deshmukh revealed that he brought in the New Year with family and went Latur to have some refreshing family time. He posted a picture with his family from underneath a banyan tree and wrote, "Spending a week in Latur & living the farm life is the best way to bring in the new year. Wishing a Happy 2020 from our family to yours. Love Rahyl, Riaan, @geneliad & yours truly."

Take a look:

