Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's TikTok Videos Take Internet By Storm

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have joined the video-sharing social platform, TikTok and couple's short clips are taking the internet by storm. In a recent post, in one of their short clips, Genelia can be seen asking her husband to see wedding pictures together, however, Genelia continues to reminisce their time together while Ritesh appears to be sad. The video was also shared by Riteish on Instagram where it received more than three million views.

Millions follow them on TikTok

Riteish Deshmukh is followed by nearly ten million TikTok users on the app, while Genelia has more than four million. The internet users often comment on their videos saying they are 'cute' and 'adorable'. The couple got married in 2002 and have called each other their 'best friend' and according to netizens their short clips shared on TikToks, 'truly' describes their relationship through the years. One of the Instagram users also commented under Riteish's video with Genelia that 'they are the realest couple of Bollywood'.

Apart from the cameo appearances in the 2016 John Abraham starrer film Force 2 and Salman Khan's Jai Ho in 2014, Genelia D'Souza has been away from the Hindi film industry for quite some time now. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen onscreen in the 2019 superhit film Housefull 4 along with an ensemble cast. The actor will be seen next in Ahmed Khan's upcoming action thriller film Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

