Dangerous TikTok Challenge That Exposes User's Eyes To Phone's Flash Goes Viral

A TikTok challenge that has recently been doing the rounds on social media has been discovered to have some potentially dangerous consequences. The challenge involves the use of the phone's back camera to shoot the video and keep the flash on and point it at one's eyes.

Dangerous challenge

Apparently this will temporarily change one's eye colour. But social media users have discovered that this trick actually does not work. The trend was started by TikTok user Maliabroo. She originally shared the video claiming that the new filter called S5 on TikTok could actually change the eye colour from brown to blue.

In reality, the filter only adds a slightly blue hue to the videos and does not do anything else. The trend quickly took off and while in Malibroo's video it seems to be working the filter seems useless in the countless other videos that have been flooding the platform.

According to reports, the flash from the back camera which is aimed directly at the eyes may cause 'Flash Blindness' which is temporary but for some, it can also cause permanent blindness.

TikTok 'outlet' challenge

This is not the only instance of a dangerous TikTok challenge, a challenge is known as ‘The outlet challenge’ has previously taken the internet by storm. The social media challenge involves people to partially insert their phone chargers in an electric socket. They are then supposed to slide down a penny in the gap remaining between the charger and the socket. The challenge has resulted in not just sparks or electrical damage but electrocutions and fires too. It has even lead the Massachusetts firefighters to issue an alert.

The social networking service was flooded with videos of people trying this challenge. Many users also shared videos of the damaged electric sockets.

Have a look at some previously viral TikTok challenges here:

