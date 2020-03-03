Riteish Deshmukh's Latest Tik Tok Video Is All About Love And Harmony; Watch

In the wake of the religious and politica tension in the country, the Bollywood actors are also trying their best to spread the message of peace in India. There are many celebrities who have spoken up about these current issues. These celebrities were joined by Riteish Deshmukh, who made an appeal of peace through a Tik Tok video.

Here is the video that Riteish Deshmukh posted:

In the video shared by Riteish Deshmukh on tiktok, the actor can be seen lip-syncing to a song that talks about friendships between two religions. Riteish Deshmukh added the words Hindu – Muslim…Bhai Bhai on the video. He wrote the same words in the caption of the post.

The song originally features Riteish Deshmukh along with Pulkit Samrat. One fan tweeted the video of the song as Riteish shared the same video on his Twitter account as well. Here is the video:

The actor was highly lauded by his fans for sharing this beautiful message. Fans loved the message that Riteish sent and appreciated the video and the song. Here are some reactions:

Hearty congratulations to your thinking between hindu &Muslim...., wishing this mutual relationship maybe permanent in future generations... — Jayanta borah Jayanta (@JayantaborahJa1) March 3, 2020

very positive msg spread love and peace — खुशबू त्रिपाठी (@khushbootripa12) March 3, 2020

wow Ritesh bhai, love you 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Ruhul Aman 🇮🇳 (@RuhulAman1) March 3, 2020

kya bat hai bhai Dil Jeett liyaa aapne😍😍@Riteishd — Sunil Bairagi (@SunilBa86547069) March 3, 2020

This makes me emotional @Riteishd Ritesh bhaiyya 💓 lots of love from your home latur — imsana (@sanatamboli17) March 3, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh news

Riteish Deshmukh will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. The movie will release on March 6. It is directed by Ahmed Khan.

