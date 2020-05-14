Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi Videos Prove He Is A Maharashtrian At Heart

Riteish Deshmukh's comic timings in various comedy films in Bollywood has always been much appreciated by fans. Although the actor has been a part of only two Marathi films, the actor loves sticking to his roots by posting various Marathi videos on Instagram. Here's a compilation of all his videos in Marathi that prove he's true-blue Maharashtrian.

Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi videos

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Riteish Deshmukh has been spending some quality time with his family. He posted this Marathi video on his Instagram account a few weeks back. In the funny video, Riteish Deshmukh is seen acting as if he is having a conversation with a woman who asks him to crack a joke. When he tells her he's a celebrity she burst out laughing which leaves him embarrassed as the woman thinks he just cracked a joke.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi's 'Pachtaoge' And Other Best Music Videos To Watch

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Praises Maharashtra Govt's 'pro-active Steps' Taken To Fight COVID-19

Another video Riteish Deshmukh had shared was on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian new year. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh is seen tying a traditional petha, which is generally worn by Maharashtrians on special occasions. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh is wearing a casual outfit.

Riteish Deshmukh shared another Marathi video from the sets of his Marathi movie. In the hilarious video, Riteish Deshmukh is seen greeting his viewers as the camera pans to his other co-star who recites a Marathi poem. Riteish Deshmukh was shooting for an action sequence and in the video, his face is covered with red liquid which looks like blood.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Sure Knows The Art Of Charming His Fans With His Unique Poses

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's 'Lai Bhaari' Was Debut Film Of This B-town Superstar In Marathi Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.