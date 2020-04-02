Riteish Deshmukh's Most Critically Acclaimed Performances You Must Check Out

Riteish Deshmukh's choice of roles in Bollywood so far have been quite distinct. The actor has gone from portraying negative roles, comedy roles to female roles and much more. Deshmukh's acting skills have won the hearts of many fans. Riteish Deshmukh's movies popular include Golmaal, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, etc. Listed below are Riteish Deshmukh's most critically acclaimed performances.

Riteish Deshmukh's critically acclaimed performances

1) Marjaavaan

This is one of Riteish Deshmukh's critically acclaimed performances. In this film, Riteish Deshmukh's played a negative role. His performance won him many fans and tremendous appreciation. Marjaavaan is a 2019 film and has been directed by Milap Zaveri. The film also stars actors Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

2) Ek Villain

This 2014 film was directed by Mohit Suri. This is another film of Riteish Deshmukh that has been highly applauded. This was the first film that saw the rather comical Deshmukh in a strong negative role. Riteish's performance won him many awards including the Screen Awards, Star Guild Awards, Filmfare Awards and more.

3) Masti

This is one of Riteish Deshmukh's most popular films. This is the film that won Deshmukh the title of The Best Comedian. He won many awards including the Star Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards and IIFA awards for this film. The 2004 film is directed by Indra Kumar.

4) Lai Bhaari

This is another film of Riteish Deshmukh that is critically acclaimed. The Marathi film won him many awards including the Best Actor award by Marathi International Cinema & Theatre Awards (MICTA). The 2014 film was directed by Nishikant Kamat.

