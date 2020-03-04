Riteish Deshmukh: 'Tiger Does Action Scenes Like It's Poetry In Motion; I Can't Do It'

As Baaghi 3 is ready to hit theatres on March 6th, the cast of the film is busy promoting the movie among fans and on social media. Recently, Riteish Deshmukh got candid with a leading media portal and revealed some interesting thoughts about the film, characters and how he feels about doing an action film. Read on to know what he said.

Tiger Shroff Does Action As If It's Poetry in Motion- Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has done some action films in the regional language cinema but told a media portal that he has no desire of doing what Tiger Shroff has done in the upcoming film, Baaghi 3. He further added to his comments saying that that kind of action is something that only Tiger can pull off on the big screen. Riteish Deshmukh reportedly said that he has tick marked the boxes for action films when he did Lai Bhaari and Mauli and though they are not Bollywood films, it required same skill set as an actor.

The actor further explained himself saying that as far as action genre is concerned, he is content that he has given good action scenes and has been a part of action-packed films but still falls short when he compares himself to the kind of action scenes Tiger Shroff has done in the movie, Baaghi 3. Further, he added that Baaghi 3 would be the biggest action film in recent times that Bollywood would witness. He also praised Tiger Shroff saying that there are people who do action scenes like any other action film but Tiger Shroff does it as if it is poetry in motion and it is a beautiful sight to watch.

Details about 'Baaghi 3'

Baaghi 3 is an upcoming film, directed by Ahmed Khan and Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The movie stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and Ankita Lokhande and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles. The movie will hit theatres on March 6th, 2020 and is a remake of Tamil hit film, Vettai.

