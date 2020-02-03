Riteish Deshmukh's NET WORTH Will Leave You Stunned; Details Inside

Riteish Deshmukh has evidently become one of the biggest stars working in the Hindi film industry. Riteish has featured in a number of Hindi and Marathi films which has allowed him to garner many accolades and praise from fans. The actor has proven to be one of the strongest assets for multi-starrer comedy films and has also featured in serious roles. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry since 2003 which has allowed him to earn an impressive amount of net worth.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh teaches 'Gandhigiri' to his children in this adorable video; WATCH

Riteish Deshmukh net worth

Riteish Deshmukh has an estimated net worth of $16 million which roughly translates to ₹114 crores. The actor Riteish Deshmukh charges around 5-6 crores per film and also has several brand endorsements. Though his primary source of income is from his work in the entertainment industry, he also has stakes in an architectural and interior designing firm.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's combined net worth will leave you stumped!

Riteish Deshmukh has an architectural degree from Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai which the actor evidently puts to use. Apart from this, Riteish Deshmukh owns a production house titled Mumbai Film Company which has produced three Marathi films including Riteish Deshmukh's Lai Bhaari and Mauli. Riteish Deshmukh is reportedly a car enthusiast and has various luxury cars in his possession.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh runs after son Rahyl at playschool, watch video

The actor has invested in a number of luxury cars, all of which reportedly have the number plates of number one. One of the most expensive cars under his canon in Bentley Continental which costs ₹2.5 crores. Back in 2017, Riteish Deshmukh was gifted a Tesla Model X worth ₹55 lacs by his wife Genelia D'Spuza Deshmukh.

So the Baiko @geneliad surely knows how to make a 40 yr old birthday boy feel like a 20 yr Old. #TeslaX #electric #ecofriendly pic.twitter.com/3mcSEewB45 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 19, 2017

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia share cute video from their Rajasthan vacation; watch

Also read: 'Sheer Brutality!': Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia outraged by 'dishonourable' JNU violence

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy - Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.