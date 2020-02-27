Riteish Deshmukh Hilariously Photobombs Shraddha Kapoor During ‘Baaghi 3’ Promotion; Watch

The cast of Baaghi 3 has been busy promoting the film in full swing. The film is nearing it's March 06, 2020 release date. Thus, the cast of the film, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor have been making various public appearances to promote the film.

Now, a fun video of Riteish Deshmukh photobombing Shraddha Kapoor during one of the promotional events has surfaced on the internet. Check out the video below:

Riteish Deshmukh photobombs Shraddha Kapoor during Baaghi 3 promotions

As seen in the video above, Shraddha Kapoor was busy posing for the various paparazzi present to catch a glimpse of the star. The photographers can be seen asking Shraddha to step ahead from her position to click better photos as Shraddha poses with a bright smile. But, Riteish was quick to photobomb Shraddha by giving multiple funny poses without Shraddha's knowledge. One photographer also called Riteish Deshmukh a photobomber when he walked in.

About Baaghi 3

The third instalment in the high-octane action franchise Baaghi will also feature a new addition of Riteish Deshmukh who will play the role of Tiger Shroff's brother in the film. Baaghi 3 has managed to create a substantial amount of hype around it as the trailer was reportedly loved by many fans. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and will hit the silver screens on March 6, 2020.

(1/2)#DusBahane 2.0, one of the most vibrant tracks of the season and couldn’t have been more excited to be a part of this. Had a great time shooting this masterpiece. 🕺💃https://t.co/7fWvbfixSe

#Baaghi3 #SajidNadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas pic.twitter.com/gBKyr8Dc7J — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 24, 2020

