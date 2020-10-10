Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Mother Vaishali On Her Birthday, Shares Heartwarming Pictures

Riteish Deshmukh's mother Vaishali Deshmukh celebrates her birthday today. Earlier this morning, Riteish and wife Genelia shared a few pictures of her on their social media, wishing her on her special day. The couple wrote a sweet caption for Vaishali Deshmukh.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Bluffmaster' Is A Remake Of Hollywood Blockbuster 'Nine Queens'?

Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram post for his mother

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the three children of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh and Vaishali Deshmukh. He recently took to his Instagram to share two adorable snaps with his mother. The pictures seem to be captured at some event where they're seated. Riteish's mother in the first picture is leaning on his shoulder while they giggle about something.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's This Comedy Flick Was 'humble' Tribute To Legend Kishore Kumar

In the second picture, she looks at him as the mother-son duo looks extremely happy. He wrote 'à¤†à¤ˆ Love You... Happy Birthday!' Aai in Marathi means Mother. Vaishali Deshmukh is wearing a red saree. Riteish is sporting a beige blazer with a pink and white shirt. Take a look at the post:

In the second picture, she looks at him as the mother-son duo looks extremely happy. He wrote 'à¤†à¤ˆ Love You... Happy Birthday!' Aai in Marathi means Mother. Vaishali Deshmukh is wearing a red saree. Riteish is sporting a beige blazer with a pink and white shirt. Riteish's fans commented in huge numbers to wish his mother on her mother. Take a look:

Image Source: Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram

Also Read | When Riteish Deshmukh Took Over Mumbai's Worli Area As A 'Banjo' Player; Details Inside

Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram post for her mother-in-law

Along with Riteish, his wife Genelia Deshmukh also shared a few pictures with her mother-in-law Vaishali. Genelia Deshmukh was originally a Christain when she married Riteish Deshmukh. She is very close to her mother-in-law. She shared two pictures of hugging her tightly. She wrote, "A daughter-in-law cannot be perfect by herself, a mother-in-law helps her to be one." She wrote that she loves the endless conversation that they have and sometimes she 'needs hugs like these to brighten up her name'. She added, "To all our endless conversations, to loving our most Favourite man in different ways but most importantly to these endless hugs which are sometimes all I need. I Love you Always and Forever."

Riteish Deshmukh's family photos

Riteish and Genelia often share pictures of their family on social media. They share pictures of their parents and two children Riaan and Rahyl. Recently, she shared a video of Riteish spending time with the two kids outdoor. She also shared a picture with her mother-in-law and Riaan and Rahyl on Mothers' Day. All four of them are dressed in Yellow. Take a look:

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's Old Pic From "many Moons Ago" Has Fans Calling Him 'Charming As Ever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.