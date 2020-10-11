Riteish Deshmukh's 'Bluffmaster!': Top References From Movie Fans May Have Missed

Riteish Deshmukh is known for his impeccable comic timing. His film Bluffmaster! alongside Abhishek Bachchan had received critical praise because of its unique storyline and Deshmkukh's memorable comic scenes. Riteish Deshmukh’s Bluffmaster! has many fun references. There are a few scenes in the film that subtly mention some films that might have gone unnoticed by the audience. Take a look:

Fun movie references from Riteish Deshmukh's movie Bluffmaster!

In Bluffmaster!, Riteish Deshmukh's Dittu and Abhishek Bachchan's Roy pose as income tax officers in a movie theatre. The screen in the movie theatre plays Rohan Sippy's film Kuch Na Kaho in the background. Kuch Na Kaho starred Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. The movie was played so subtly that the audience might have missed the reference. Image Source: Still from Bluffmaster!

There is another scene that gives a fun reference from another film. Riteish Deshmukh's character Dittu flees with Roy's car. Abhishek Bachchan's character Roy gets into a taxi to chase Dittu. The taxi in which Abhishek Bachchan gets into has the number MH 01 C 9211. The same numbered taxi was also used in the movie Taxi No. 9211: Nau Do Gyarah that released a year after Bluffmaster! The film starred Nana Patekar and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

In a scene where Roy is in Cafe Leopold with Dr Bhalerao, played by Boman Irani, people can hear a woman talking about the film Dhoom. But the audio is very low to be heard. One has to focus on the scene to listen to it. Dhoom had released in 2004 and starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Image Source: Still from Bluffmaster!

In a scene where Roy and Dittu are going to con Chandru, played by Nana Patekar, in a cinema hall, the movie playing is director Rohan Sippy's father, director Ramesh Sippy's hit film Shaan.

The song Pardey Ke Piche, also known as Nine Parts by Trickbaby, was sampled Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila.

All about Bluffmaster!

The film Bluffmaster! released in 2005 and starred Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. Bluffmaster! revolves around conman Roy, played by Abhishek Bachchan, and his dimwitted apprentice Dittu, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Priyanka Chopra plays Roy's girlfriend who leaves him after knowing the truth about what he does. When he is diagnosed with a disease he helps Ditto take revenge on Chandru, played by Nana Patekar, who had taken away wealth from his family. The film had received mixed reviews from the critics.

